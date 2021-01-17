Fiat Chrysler, PSA Group Merge to Create New Auto-Making Behemoth

Fiat Chrysler, PSA Group Merge to Create New Auto-Making Behemoth4 min read . 11:58 AM IST
The newly formed automaker, called Stellantis, to start trading Monday in Europe and Tuesday in New York
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot-maker PSA Group cemented their trans-Atlantic merger Saturday, creating Stellantis NV, a global auto-making giant that executives say will have the heft needed to compete in a fast-changing industry.
The deal, first agreed to in late 2019 and approved earlier this month by shareholders, comes as the global car business is rapidly shifting to new technologies, such as electric vehicles, and battling upstarts trying to upend everything from the way cars are engineered and built to how they are sold.
