Fiat Chrysler to setting up global tech centre in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad global tech centre will create nearly 1,000 jobs by the end of 2021, and will focus on development for future mobility in areas such as connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, data science and cloud technology, Fiat Chrysler said

NEW DELHI : Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) on Wednesday said it plans to spend $150 million to set up a global technology centre in Hyderabad. This new global digital hub will be Fiat Chrysler’s largest digital centre outside of North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) on Wednesday said it plans to spend $150 million to set up a global technology centre in Hyderabad. This new global digital hub will be Fiat Chrysler’s largest digital centre outside of North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

The centre will create nearly 1,000 jobs by the end of 2021, and will focus on development for future mobility in areas such as connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, data science and cloud technology, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.

The centre will create nearly 1,000 jobs by the end of 2021, and will focus on development for future mobility in areas such as connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, data science and cloud technology, Fiat Chrysler said in a statement. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"One of the key objectives ... is to digitalise every aspect of FCA's automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies," Mamatha Chamarthi, chief information officer for North America and the Asia-Pacific region, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to build an innovation powerhouse that will harnesses the intelligence enabled by data to build new products and services to deliver at the speed of our customers’ expectations," he added.

“One of the key objectives of FCA ICT India is to digitise every aspect of FCA’s automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies", Chamarthi said.

The automaker, which produces and sells its Jeep sport-utility vehicle in India, said it plans to increase hiring for the technology centre over the next two to three years.

It also said it plans new cars for 2021.