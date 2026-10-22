Fiat Koala EV could launch around 2028: Panda-inspired city car shares Citroën 2CV platform

Fiat is preparing a new entry-level electric city car, possibly called the Koala, that will share the same small EV platform as the upcoming Citroën 2CV. The model is part of the Italian carmaker’s push for affordable EVs under Europe’s proposed “E-car” category, and could launch around 2028.

Fiat has trademarked the Koala name but has not confirmed it or announced the car’s specifications, price, or release date. The details come from Fiat executives speaking to Autocar at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026.

Fiat Koala electric car: What the company has revealed

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Fiat CEO Arnaud Belloni told Autocar the company is working on several vehicles based on Stellantis’ E-car platform, including a small car related to the Citroën 2CV. Fiat design chief François Leboine said the first model is as far along as the 2CV concept, but Fiat chose not to show it in Paris.

Belloni said Fiat owns the Koala name. It fits the brand’s tradition of naming cars after animals and would separate the electric model from the combustion-engined Panda, sold in Europe as the Pandina.

Expected design, battery and range

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The new electric car will likely not be entirely neo-retro-inspired but will have recognisable Panda styling cues. Belloni described the approach as “a very different approach, not neo-retro", according to Autocar.

Technical details have not been released by Fiat. A report from German automotive publication Electrive indicates the car might be under four metres and one tonne. There are various estimates that include a battery range of 200-300 km and a battery capacity of 25-35 kWh, but these are not confirmed.

The company could also take inspiration from the winning design, Ippo, which was chosen by a public vote in Fiat's design competition for Italian university students earlier this year.

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European e-car rules could help keep prices low The Koala will capitalise on Stellantis' new electric platform, which is engineered for small, low-cost cars. The European E-car framework is a proposal to promote the manufacture of small cars, with a maximum length of 4.2 metres. The category is based on Japan's kei-car segment and is intended to facilitate low-cost EV adoption and European vehicle manufacturing.

The entry price for the Fiat and Citroën versions has been set at around €15,000, but both carmakers have yet to announce the model's price.