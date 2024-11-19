FICCI electric vehicle chief calls for tax cuts on batteries, charging services to boost affordability

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, chairperson of the Electic Vehicle Committee at FICCI, called for GST on charging services and batteries to be reduced to 5 per cent to make EVs more affordable for consumers.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 05:19 PM IST
FICCI's Chairperson of the Electric Vehicle Committee welcomed the PM E-Drive scheme but also highlighted that the incentive amount needs to be reviewed.
FICCI’s Chairperson of the Electric Vehicle Committee welcomed the PM E-Drive scheme but also highlighted that the incentive amount needs to be reviewed.(Bloomberg)

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, chairperson of the Electic Vehicle Committee at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), said Tuesday that reducing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) on EV batteries and charging services is crucial for keeping electric vehicles (EV) competitive in the market.

“We would be making a recommendation to the GST council to rationalise the GST taxation on EV-related areas,” Motwani said on the sidelines of the FICCI National Conference on EVs on November 19, as per PTI. 

Also Read | PG Electroplast hits 52-week high on EV manufacturing deal with Spiro Mobility

Motwani said the current GST on charging services is 18 per cent, and she called for it to be reduced to 5 per cent. Similarly, she suggested lowering GST on batteries from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

“While EVs attract a GST of 5 per cent, GST on batteries is 18 per cent. The request is to reduce it to 5 per cent so that when consumers buy replacement batteries, it is more affordable,” said Motwani. The two GST reforms will help make EVs more competitive for consumers, she said.

At the conference, the chairperson also highlighted the need to increase the PM E-Drive corpus for “further accelerating electric mobility.” 

Also Read | Honda Activa E teased: Two variants, 104 km range and advanced features expected

Motwani welcomed the PM E-Drive scheme but called for a review of the incentive amount.

“We believe that because the demand is growing, perhaps the incentive amounts have to be reviewed so that the budget under the PM E-Drive scheme overall is enhanced to ensure that the total number of vehicles sold in the next two years are eligible for the incentive,” said the chairperson.

“We do believe that PM E-Drive has great potential, and it will go a long way in further accelerating electric mobility,” she said.

Motwani also said electric vehicles should be part of the priority sector lending. 

“We do believe there's a strong case to allow and to help having affordable financing for EVs that can make it more cost competitive for not just the classes, but for the masses.” 

Also Read | The withering dream of a cheap American electric car

Anish Shah, president of FICCI and MD and CEO of the Mahindra Group, said that electric four-wheelers currently have a 1.5 per cent penetration in the Indian market, indicating that “much work is needed.”  

Shah added that for India to leapfrog other countries in EV adoption, the first requirement is a consumer-friendly product. 

Mahindra will launch its new electric product range later this month, he said.

“While OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) always like asking for subsidies, what we would say is the government has done everything it has to do...it is now up to the industry to now take this forward and enable the transition to electric,” said Shah as per the news agency.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsFICCI electric vehicle chief calls for tax cuts on batteries, charging services to boost affordability

      

