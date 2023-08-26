FinMin receives proposal to consider priority sector lending for EVs

FinMin receives proposal to consider priority sector lending for EVs1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:58 PM IST
This move will not only reduce the cost of finance, but also provide funding to more people for such purchases and increase penetration of EVs in the country.
New Delhi: The finance ministry has received a proposal from the power ministry to include electric vehicles (EVs) under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) priority sector guidelines, a senior government official said on Saturday.
