FinMin receives proposal to consider priority sector lending for EVs

New Delhi: The finance ministry has received a proposal from the power ministry to include electric vehicles (EVs) under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) priority sector guidelines, a senior government official said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This move will not only reduce the cost of finance, but also provide funding to more people for such purchases and increase penetration of electric vehicles in the country.

The Department of Financial Services under the finance ministry is currently deliberating on the proposal, the person added, requesting anonymity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, banks as well as industry bodies like Society Of Manufacturers Of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) had pitched for including loans for electric vehicles and green hydrogen to be classified under the priority sector lending.

A finance ministry spokesperson didn't respond to queries.

In January 2022, NITI Aayog, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), and RMI India released a report, outlining the importance of priority-sector recognition for retail lending in the electric mobility ecosystem. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report titled ‘Banking on Electric Vehicles in India’ provides considerations and recommendations to inform the inclusion of EVs in the RBI’s priority-sector lending (PSL) guidelines.

"Including EVs in the Reserve Bank of India’s priority sector lending (PSL) guidelines can complement the $US300 million facility and encourage the financial sector to mobilise necessary capital," the report said.

"Inclusion for retail lending to EVs has the potential to increase investor confidence by providing a market signal of ongoing government commitment to the sector," the report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It can also ensure a swift and equitable transition by providing a mandate for financial institutions to direct credit to segments and use cases where credit deficiency persists despite compelling economics," it added.

RBI's regulations require banks to allocate 40% of their adjusted net bank credit (ANBC) for the priority sector, comprising agriculture, small and medium enterprises, exports, and economically vulnerable groups such as small farmers, micro-enterprises, and disadvantaged segments.