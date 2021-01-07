Subscribe
Home >Auto News >First Jaguar I-PACE reaches India, will undergo extensive testing
The I-PACE can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds

First Jaguar I-PACE reaches India, will undergo extensive testing

1 min read . 05:57 PM IST Staff Writer

The SUV is equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, and the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque

Luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced that the first unit of its electric vehicle I-PACE has reached India.

The company released a statement claiming that the very first unit of the all-electric performance SUV has reached JNPT near Mumbai. The car will undergo extensive testing and validation across the country, according to the statement.

"The I-PACE marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover's journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

The SUV is equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, and the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

The company had earlier said it is committed to providing a worry-free electric vehicle experience to its customers. In order to achieve this, JLR has already tied up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-PACE.

