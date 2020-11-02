First Mahindra Thar 2020 delivered: Here's what is special about it

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd handed over the first Thar 2020 to the winner of the auction that the company had conducted. The winner of the auction Aakash Minda, is the CEO of Minda Corporation. He placed a winning bid of ₹1.11 crore in the auction outdoing almost 5,500 bidders from over 500 locations across India.

Minda opted for the fully loaded LX Petrol Automatic Transmission Convertible variant of the new Thar and chose Mystic Copper from a range of six different shades. Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President & Head, Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. presented the Thar to Minda in New Delhi.

Speaking on the delivery of the new Thar, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “I would like to congratulate Aakash Minda, as the very first owner of the All-New Thar. This is a historic moment, given the excitement the auction had created. The All-New Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence and will surely make a personalized statement for its owner".

Aakash Minda, CEO Minda Corporation and winner of the number 1 Thar said, “I am truly excited to own this much coveted Thar #1 and contribute to a relevant cause. I would like to thank Mahindra for all the personalised touches in my Thar #1 and making it even more special. Afterall owning the Thar #1 is not just about possession but an emotion that makes it special."

The new special edition of Thar comes with the ‘Thar #1’ badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other exclusive features include customized badging on the vehicle with the owner’s initials “A.M" and serial number ‘1’ on the decorative plate of the dashboard and leatherette seats.

Mahindra held the online auction for the All-New Thar #1 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. The winning bidder had the option to choose from three non-profit organisations, to donate the proceeds of the auction, and he opted for the Swades Foundation, with Mahindra matching the winning bid to bring the total donation amount to ₹2.22 crore.

