First Mahindra Thar 2020 delivered: Here's what is special about it

Aakash Minda, CEO Minda Corporation and winner of the number 1 Thar said, “I am truly excited to own this much coveted Thar #1 and contribute to a relevant cause. I would like to thank Mahindra for all the personalised touches in my Thar #1 and making it even more special. Afterall owning the Thar #1 is not just about possession but an emotion that makes it special."