First Mahindra Thar 2020 sells at 1.1 crore: Here's what is special about it

The first unit of Mahindra Thar has been sold in an auction ahead of the official launch of the vehicle on 2 October. The company had arranged for the auction in order to provide relief fund towards the fight against Covid-19.

The new Thar 2020 has been sold at a whopping ₹1.10 crore and the winner is Akash Minda from Delhi. The bidding process lasted three days and the winner was announced by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra. Along with the auction amount, Mahindra will be matching the bid and will double the amount that will be sent to an NGO fighting against the spread of Covid-19. The winner of the auction will choose the organisation that will receive the fund.

The first unit of Thar 2020 will get some exclusive features and badges. The first unit will get a special badge that will distinguish the Thar #1. It will also emboss the owner’s initials. On the dashboard, it will carry the number and the seat upholstery will be done with leatherette.

The company had promised that the first Thar 2020 will get "a customised badge on the vehicle with your initials, serial no.1 on the decorative yin plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats with a choice of below variants and colours."

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra stated, “Congratulations Aakash...Thank you for your passion for the Thar#1 and for your generosity. Reminding everyone that the winning bid will be matched by

@MahindraRise and will be donated to an NGO towards helping Covid-19 fighters."

The new Mahindra Thar 2020 will be launched on 2 October. The official pricing will also be declared for all the variants. The Thar 2020 is expected to be delivered to buyers by the end of October, right in time for the festive season.

The new Thar comes with two engine options and two transmission options. The car gets an option of either a BS-6 compliant 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine or a 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. Gearbox options include a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to a manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

The dashboard gets a 7.0-inch drizzle resistant screen for basic media options as well as to analyse important off-roading tech in the car. The 226 mm ground clearance will help it slide through huge bumps.

It also gets important safety features such as ABS with EBD, dual airbags (driver, co-pilot seat), hill-hold and hill descent control, and ESP with rollover mitigation.

The pricing will be revealed on 2 October and the vehicle is expected to fall in the price bracket of ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

