First Mahindra Thar 2020 sells at 1.1 crore: Here's what is special about it

The new Thar 2020 has been sold at a whopping ₹1.10 crore and the winner is Akash Minda from Delhi. The bidding process lasted three days and the winner was announced by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra. Along with the auction amount, Mahindra will be matching the bid and will double the amount that will be sent to an NGO fighting against the spread of Covid-19. The winner of the auction will choose the organisation that will receive the fund.