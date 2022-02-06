The first private electric vehicle (EV) charging point was installed earlier this week at a south Delhi resident's home in the BSES discom BRPL area under the Aam Aadmi Party government's single-window facility, reported PTI on Sunday.

The charging point has been installed at DDA Flats, while the second one was installed next to it in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, the news agency quoted a BSES spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson further stated that consumers of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL can get a private EV charging point installed through an online single-window portal (Switch Delhi) at their homes, group housing societies, multi-storey apartment complexes, RWA offices, commercial shops etc., through the empanelled vendors.

Twelve vendors have been empanelled by the Transport Department for the installation of charging points.

The single-window facility seeks to facilitate the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles at private and semi-public places like apartments, group housing societies, hospitals, malls and theatres in the city.

For the promotion and expansion of the private charging network, the government is providing a one-time subsidy of ₹6,000 for the first 30,000 charging points.

EV chargers can be purchased by consumers from the empanelled vendors through the single-window portal as per capex or subscription model.

Under the capex model, the consumer makes the complete payment upfront to the empanelled vendor. On the other hand, for availing of the subscription model, users will have to pay the total cost to the vendor as equal monthly instalments over three years after which the charger gets transferred to him.

The private charging infrastructure development programme aims to create an enabling environment for the provision of private as well as public charging infrastructure.

Earlier this month, the government stated that it is launching a guidebook to simplify and enable the adoption of EV charging in parking lots of shopping malls in the city, a move aimed at promoting clean energy.

The city government announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020, with the aim to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the city and to make Delhi the EV Capital of India. The policy aims to improve Delhi's air quality by driving the transition to electric vehicles so that they can reach 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024.

