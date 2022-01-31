Kia has started the production of its Carens , rolling out the first unit of the recreational vehicle (RV) from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur on Monday.

Caren, which is going to be the South Korean auto maker's fourth model in the Indian market, is scheduled to be launched in February, according to a company statement.

The RV had made its global debut from India last month. It will be manufactured in India and exported to over 80 countries

As per a company statement, the Kia Carens is the latest 'made-in-India' offering from the company, which combines the “sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one to make it a compelling value proposition."

The Kia Carens has been tested across multiple terrains and simulated conditions before the company announced the mass production of the car, it stated.

"With the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am excited about the beginning of this new journey," said Tae-Jin Park, managing director and CEO, Kia India.

He added that the Carens is the fourth product the company is rolling out in India.

"Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families," Park said.

Specifications of the RV

The Kia Carens will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) and six-speed AT (automatic transmission).

The model also comes equipped with the next-generation Kia Connect app, flexible seating options, and features such as the sliding type seat undertray, retractable seatback table, the rear door spot lamp, and the bottle and gadget holder in the third row.

Safety features include six airbags as standard across all trims, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-assist control, downhill brake control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Carens will be made available in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The top variant packs several highlights like a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 64-colour ambient lighting, air purifier, digital driver display and a sunroof, among others.

Expected price

Considering that Carens will see competition from the Mahindra Marazzo and other three-row SUVs in this segment, it is expected to be priced between ₹12 lakh-19 lakh in India.

