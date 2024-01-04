Fisker Ditches Tesla-Style Direct-Sales Model in Favor of Dealerships
Sean McLain , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jan 2024, 06:25 PM IST
SummaryThe CEO said that direct-to-consumer sales are more expensive than expected for the electric-vehicle startup.
The electric-vehicle startup Fisker is abandoning a direct-to-consumer sales model in the U.S. in favor of using traditional dealerships, after it found the approach too expensive and struggled in 2023 to get its cars to buyers quickly.
