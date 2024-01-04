Fisker Ditches Tesla-Style Direct-Sales Model in Favor of Dealerships

The electric-vehicle startup Fisker is abandoning a direct-to-consumer sales model in the U.S. in favor of using traditional dealerships, after it found the approach too expensive and struggled in 2023 to get its cars to buyers quickly.

The company is in talks with U.S. dealers and hopes to sign up at least 50 this year, said Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker.

The automaker’s decision is a major strategic about-face for a startup that once believed dealerships would be a hurdle to its success. The company began selling its first vehicle, the Ocean sport-utility vehicle, in 2023, but has been challenged by the complex logistics of shipping vehicles to U.S. customers from a factory in Austria.

Fisker produced 10,142 Ocean SUVs in 2023. It delivered less than half to customers.

Sales were hamstrung by a lack of physical stores, Mr. Fisker said. The company has reservations from customers across the U.S. but only two showrooms in Los Angeles and New York. Known as Fisker Lounges, the locations in upscale shopping areas don’t sell vehicles or offer test drives. Instead, they allow potential customers to see and touch the vehicles.

“Some people don’t want to drive three hours or fly to another state to see a vehicle," he said.

The lack of stores would become a greater problem next year, when the company launches a $30,000 vehicle called the PEAR, which is aimed at mainstream buyers, the executive added. It also plans to roll out a new electric pickup, called the Alaska.

Without a network of U.S. dealerships where people can easily see the new offerings, Mr. Fisker said he was worried they wouldn’t be able to sell enough.

Many EV startups, including Fisker, Rivian Automotive and Lucid Group, have chosen to bypass the traditional mode of selling vehicles in favor of an online sales model pioneered by Tesla.

Company executives have said cutting out a dealer middleman would help keep costs down for buyers and avoid the process of haggling over prices, which many customers find frustrating.

These automotive startups also worried that dealers wouldn’t push as hard to sell their vehicles as they did for more-established carmakers.

Other EV startups are embracing the dealership model. The Vietnamese electric-car maker VinFast Auto said Tuesday that it signed up its first five franchise dealerships, located in Texas, New York, North Carolina and Kansas. The Swedish EV startup Polestar Automotive uses dealerships.

The idea of shopping for a vehicle online grew in popularity during the pandemic, with car companies and dealers investing in their web presence after showrooms were forced to close temporarily. Hyundai Motor recently signed a deal with Amazon.com to list the company’s vehicles on the online retailer’s website.

In Fisker’s case, the automaker found selling its cars online wasn’t saving as much money as it thought. Fisker spent last year trying to build out a network of stores, service centers and customer delivery locations. In November, Mr. Fisker asked his accounting department to calculate how much it cost the company to sell a vehicle.

Between the real estate, salaries and the financial burden of carrying unsold vehicles on its books, it cost Fisker thousands of dollars a vehicle.

“I saw that number, I realized, shoot, we can actually afford to give somebody else a margin and take care of all that," Mr. Fisker said.

The franchise-dealer model has dominated the U.S. auto market since the early part of the 20th century, when carmakers tapped independent retailers to build out a network of stores. The arrangement allows manufacturers to book revenue once the vehicle ships from the factory and means they don’t have to worry about selling vehicles or have to deal with the cost of holding unsold inventory.

Today, many of the dealer-manufacturer relationships are protected by state laws that mandate carmakers only sell through a franchisee. Tesla challenged those laws when it opened its first store in the Los Angeles area in 2008.

Over the past 15 years, Tesla has built out a network of stores across the U.S., but Mr. Fisker said his company didn’t have the money or time to build enough company-owned showrooms.

He added that in Europe the company will operate both a direct-to-consumer and dealership model because the region’s rules governing vehicle sales by manufacturers are more permissive than in the U.S.

Throughout much of last year, EV startups found themselves with excess inventory despite producing vehicles in relatively low volumes—a surplus that they were responsible for selling down. Rivian experimented with in-person shopping this past year, after it found that customers canceled orders if they had to wait too long to get a vehicle.

Tesla, which previously had monthslong wait times for many models, has been accumulating inventory over the past year and a half, according to Bernstein Research, as the electric-vehicle market has grown more competitive and interest rates have risen.

Because Tesla doesn’t have a network of franchise dealerships to lean on, it has to hold those unsold cars on its balance sheet. Last year it slashed prices to spark demand, and it has offered additional discounts on cars in inventory.

Ultimately, Fisker said more physical stores will persuade a greater number of people to buy its vehicles. The company found people were more likely to make a purchase if they could get behind the wheel of an Ocean, but it has only managed around 1,000 test drives.

“This is where we think we have to go as a company, if we want to be a high-volume company," Mr. Fisker said.

Rebecca Elliott contributed to this article.

Write to Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com