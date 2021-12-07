Indian two-wheeler market has advanced to a point where even affordable offerings come with an array of features to attract buyers. Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, digital instrument clusters are available on entry-level motorcycles.

Here are some of the options to consider if you are looking for a motorcycle under the ₹1 lakh price point with some high-end features:

TVS Raider 125

TVS Motor recently announced the launch of the new Raider 125, aimed at younger riders with its sporty looks. The features a digital instrument cluster with multi-colour LCD display, LED headlamp and tail light, silent start system, stop/start system, different ride modes and a USB charging slot

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon comes fitted with ABS and twin disc brakes for safe riding, however it misses out on LED lighting. The motorcycle in available in three colour options, including lime green, red and silver. The Pulsar 150 Neon is priced at ₹99,418 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero Glamour Xtec

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has recently launched the Glamour XTec under the ₹1 lakh price point. The motorcycle comes with Bluetooth connectivity, Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation, a fully digital LCD instrument panel, LED headlamp, USB charging slot and AutoSail start/stop system.

Hero Glamour

The vanilla Hero Glamour has been a popular offering in the affordable motorcycle segment for years now. The two-wheeler gets Hero’s i3S stop/start system, AutoSail start/stop system, and a semi-digital instrumentation.

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125, a new avatar of the popular Shine SP 125 is another popular offering in the affordable motorcycle market. It is also one of the first bikes in the segment to feature a LED headlight, and also comes with fully digital instrument cluster and ACG silent start system.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.