Five new cars to launch in India during upcoming festive season

Every year, the festive season is expected to bring peak sales for the auto industry. However, this year it is not only about meeting expectations but also reviving after an extremely slow year, thanks to the Covid outbreak. The Auto industry has already launched a host of new cars to lure buyers and there are still a few options that will be introduced in the coming days. Here’s a look at a few cars new buyers can look out for:

Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai has an impressive line-up in terms of compact SUVs thanks to the new version of Creta and even the feature-packed Venue which is the company’s frontline warrior in one of the most competitive segments. However, the Hyundai Elite i20 has been a crowd puller since the launch of its first version. The company had unveiled the third generation of Elite i20 globally in February this year and it is expected that the car will be ready for Indian consumers by this festive season. The company is expected to launch the new i20 later this month and start selling the car before Diwali (November).

The new premium hatchback will not only get a design overhaul but also get new BS6 compliance engine options that are expected to be more powerful than the current generation powertrain. The car will also be packed with modern technologies.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Swift has built a cult-like following for itself in India and even in markets abroad. The company will soon be launching an all new revised version. In terms of exterior aesthetics, the Swift won’t change much apart from the tailgate and new alloys. However, the company is expected to introduce an all new powertrain to increase peppeiness of the existing K12 engine. Maruti is also expected to tap into the festive mood to revive sales. The car is expected to launch later this month.

BMW 2 series Gran Coupe

The luxury car maker BMW will be launching a new entry-level vehicle in India. The new BMW 2 Series will be one of the cheapest offerings from the company. The 2 series Gran coupe will be using the same platform as the BMW X1. The car has been available globally in both petrol and diesel powertrains but the Indian buyer may just get an option to buy the diesel variant with a 2.0-litre engine.

Audi Q2

All luxury car makers are trying to get with the times by introducing new relatively cheaper options. Audi will be targeting first-time luxury segment customers apart from its existing ones who are looking for a replacement or additional cars for the family. The new car is already available for pre-booking at an amount of ₹2 lakh. The SUV will be powered by a 2-litre petrol engine that comes with a 'Quattro' technology. The new car will get a four-wheel drive system for better control in different terrains.

Tata Altroz Turbo variant

While the Altroz hit a home run with its design in the premium hatchback segment. The petrol variant seemed to be slightly underpowered. Now, the company might soon introduce a new turbo petrol variant that is expected to feature a 1,109cc Revotron three-cylinder engine. This new engine is expected to churn out 108 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque.

