Five new cars to launch in India during upcoming festive season

Hyundai has an impressive line-up in terms of compact SUVs thanks to the new version of Creta and even the feature-packed Venue which is the company’s frontline warrior in one of the most competitive segments. However, the Hyundai Elite i20 has been a crowd puller since the launch of its first version. The company had unveiled the third generation of Elite i20 globally in February this year and it is expected that the car will be ready for Indian consumers by this festive season. The company is expected to launch the new i20 later this month and start selling the car before Diwali (November).