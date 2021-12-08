The German car maker Volkswagen on Tuesday launched its latest SUVW Tiguan 2021, produced locally at the company’s Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The five seater SUVW Tiguan has been priced at ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The test rides will begin for Tiguan SUVW 2021 from December 10 in selected metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, followed by other towns and cities later. Tiguan SUVW follows the same engine concept as in the previous cars of Volkswagen.

Bookings have already started for Tiguan SUVW 2021 and the delivery will commence in mid-January 2022.

We would like to tell you the five most important elements of Tiguan SUVW 2021:

Tiguan will also see intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.

View Full Image Tiguan SUVW

Tiguan SUVW will be sold in Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red colours.

View Full Image Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021

Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan is powered with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. The four cylinder engine generates 190ps power with 320Nm torque and 6000rpm. The company claims a mileage of 12.65 kmpl.

View Full Image Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grille with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures.

View Full Image Tiguan SUVW

The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob.

