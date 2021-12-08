Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Five things about the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021

Five things about the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021

Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021 launched in India at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Edited By Livemint

  • The test rides will begin for Tiguan SUVW 2021 from December 10 in selected metros
  • The five seater SUVW Tiguan has been priced at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The German car maker Volkswagen on Tuesday launched its latest SUVW Tiguan 2021, produced locally at the company’s Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The five seater SUVW Tiguan has been priced at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The test rides will begin for Tiguan SUVW 2021 from December 10 in selected metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, followed by other towns and cities later. Tiguan SUVW follows the same engine concept as in the previous cars of Volkswagen.

The German car maker Volkswagen on Tuesday launched its latest SUVW Tiguan 2021, produced locally at the company’s Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The five seater SUVW Tiguan has been priced at 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The test rides will begin for Tiguan SUVW 2021 from December 10 in selected metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, followed by other towns and cities later. Tiguan SUVW follows the same engine concept as in the previous cars of Volkswagen.

Bookings have already started for Tiguan SUVW 2021 and the delivery will commence in mid-January 2022.

Bookings have already started for Tiguan SUVW 2021 and the delivery will commence in mid-January 2022.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

We would like to tell you the five most important elements of Tiguan SUVW 2021:

Tiguan will also see intelligent IQ Lights with adaptive control, different light modes - Country light, Dynamic bending lights, Poor-weather lights, LED headlamps, LED DRL and LED cornering lights.

View Full Image
Tiguan SUVW 
Click on the image to enlarge

Tiguan SUVW will be sold in Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red colours.

View Full Image
Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021
Click on the image to enlarge

Built on the MQB platform, the 5-seater Volkswagen Tiguan is powered with a 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology. The four cylinder engine generates 190ps power with 320Nm torque and 6000rpm. The company claims a mileage of 12.65 kmpl.

View Full Image
Volkswagen Tiguan
Click on the image to enlarge

Volkswagen Tiguan will come with sharp new design grille with 4-layer chrome lines, sharp and pronounced shoulder lines, 18 inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels and dark red LED tail lamps with new light signatures.

View Full Image
Tiguan SUVW
Click on the image to enlarge

The interior gets premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, chrome elements enhancing the premium feel, expansive sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and illuminated gear knob.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!