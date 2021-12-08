Five things about the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan SUVW 2021

The German car maker Volkswagen on Tuesday launched its latest SUVW Tiguan 2021, produced locally at the company’s Aurangabad manufacturing facility. The five seater SUVW Tiguan has been priced at ₹31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The test rides will begin for Tiguan SUVW 2021 from December 10 in selected metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, followed by other towns and cities later. Tiguan SUVW follows the same engine concept as in the previous cars of Volkswagen.

