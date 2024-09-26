Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Dominar 250 and other two-wheelers

As the festive season kicks off, e-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced a unique offering as part of its 'Big Billion Days Sale'—discounts on two-wheelers. Known for slashing prices on electronics and fashion items, Flipkart is now also offering significant price cuts on a variety of motorcycles and electric scooters.

The platform claims it can deliver to over 700 cities and 12,000 pin codes across India. Additionally, customers can take advantage of various offers such as cashback, easy EMI options, and exclusive deals on credit card purchases.

Here is a look at some of the two-wheelers currently available at discounted prices on Flipkart:

Bajaj Pulsar 125

One of India’s most popular motorcycles, the Bajaj Pulsar 125, is available at a reduced price of ₹ 79,843, compared to its ex-showroom price of ₹ 81,843. This entry-level model in the Pulsar range is known for its affordability and performance. Hero Glamour

A well-known commuter bike, Hero Glamour is being offered in various versions, including Drum, Disc, and XTEC models. Prices on Flipkart range from ₹ 81,098 to ₹ 86,998, depending on the variant. Bajaj Dominar 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250, a smaller sibling of the popular Dominar 400, features the same bold design but with a smaller engine and fewer premium components. Flipkart is selling this model for ₹ 1,83,894, a slight reduction from its standard price of ₹ 1,85,894. Hero Karizma XMR

Hero MotoCorp recently reintroduced the Karizma name with the all-new Karizma XMR. Currently, the flagship model in Hero’s lineup, this bike is priced at ₹ 1,78,900 on Flipkart, down from its ex-showroom price of ₹ 1,80,900.