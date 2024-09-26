Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Dominar 250 and other two-wheelers

As the festive season kicks off, e-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced a unique offering as part of its 'Big Billion Days Sale'—discounts on two-wheelers. Known for slashing prices on electronics and fashion items, Flipkart is now also offering significant price cuts on a variety of motorcycles and electric scooters.
The platform claims it can deliver to over 700 cities and 12,000 pin codes across India. Additionally, customers can take advantage of various offers such as cashback, easy EMI options, and exclusive deals on credit card purchases.
Here is a look at some of the two-wheelers currently available at discounted prices on Flipkart:
