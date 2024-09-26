Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Deals on Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Dominar 250 and other two-wheelers

Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days Sale' features significant discounts on motorcycles and electric scooters, alongside traditional offerings. The platform caters to over 700 cities with cashback and easy EMI options available for customers.

Updated26 Sep 2024, 05:37 PM IST
As the festive season kicks off, e-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced a unique offering as part of its 'Big Billion Days Sale'—discounts on two-wheelers.
As the festive season kicks off, e-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced a unique offering as part of its ’Big Billion Days Sale’—discounts on two-wheelers.

As the festive season kicks off, e-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced a unique offering as part of its 'Big Billion Days Sale'—discounts on two-wheelers. Known for slashing prices on electronics and fashion items, Flipkart is now also offering significant price cuts on a variety of motorcycles and electric scooters.

The platform claims it can deliver to over 700 cities and 12,000 pin codes across India. Additionally, customers can take advantage of various offers such as cashback, easy EMI options, and exclusive deals on credit card purchases.

Here is a look at some of the two-wheelers currently available at discounted prices on Flipkart:

  1. Bajaj Pulsar 125
    One of India’s most popular motorcycles, the Bajaj Pulsar 125, is available at a reduced price of 79,843, compared to its ex-showroom price of 81,843. This entry-level model in the Pulsar range is known for its affordability and performance.
  2. Hero Glamour
    A well-known commuter bike, Hero Glamour is being offered in various versions, including Drum, Disc, and XTEC models. Prices on Flipkart range from 81,098 to 86,998, depending on the variant.
  3. Bajaj Dominar 250
    The Bajaj Dominar 250, a smaller sibling of the popular Dominar 400, features the same bold design but with a smaller engine and fewer premium components. Flipkart is selling this model for 1,83,894, a slight reduction from its standard price of 1,85,894.
  4. Hero Karizma XMR
    Hero MotoCorp recently reintroduced the Karizma name with the all-new Karizma XMR. Currently, the flagship model in Hero’s lineup, this bike is priced at 1,78,900 on Flipkart, down from its ex-showroom price of 1,80,900.

  • Hero Splendor+ XTEC
    The Splendor+ XTEC, known for its fuel efficiency and low maintenance, especially in rural India, is listed on Flipkart for 80,161, offering a notable discount from the ex-showroom price of 92,515.
  • Hero Xtreme 125R
    This latest offering from Hero MotoCorp, the Xtreme 125R, boasts a modern design unlike most commuter bikes. The IBS version is available for 93,000, while the ABS variant is listed at 97,500.
  • Bajaj Chetak 3202 (Electric)
    Bajaj has revived its iconic Chetak as an electric scooter. The 3202 variant, which has a top speed of 63 km/h and a range of 137 km, is currently priced at 1,12,518 on Flipkart. It also comes with a 3-year or 50,000 km warranty.
  • Yezdi Adventure
    This adventure touring bike from Yezdi is listed on Flipkart for 2,07,400, slightly lower than its dealership price of 2.10 lakh.
  • Bajaj Dominar 400
    Designed for touring, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is being offered at 2.30 lakh on Flipkart, a small markdown from its usual price of 2.32 lakh. This powerful motorcycle is equipped with a 373.3cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 bhp.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 05:37 PM IST
