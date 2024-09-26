Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days Sale' features significant discounts on motorcycles and electric scooters, alongside traditional offerings. The platform caters to over 700 cities with cashback and easy EMI options available for customers.

As the festive season kicks off, e-commerce giant Flipkart has introduced a unique offering as part of its 'Big Billion Days Sale'—discounts on two-wheelers. Known for slashing prices on electronics and fashion items, Flipkart is now also offering significant price cuts on a variety of motorcycles and electric scooters.

The platform claims it can deliver to over 700 cities and 12,000 pin codes across India. Additionally, customers can take advantage of various offers such as cashback, easy EMI options, and exclusive deals on credit card purchases.

Here is a look at some of the two-wheelers currently available at discounted prices on Flipkart:

Bajaj Pulsar 125One of India’s most popular motorcycles, the Bajaj Pulsar 125, is available at a reduced price of ₹ 79,843, compared to its ex-showroom price of ₹ 81,843. This entry-level model in the Pulsar range is known for its affordability and performance. Hero GlamourA well-known commuter bike, Hero Glamour is being offered in various versions, including Drum, Disc, and XTEC models. Prices on Flipkart range from ₹ 81,098 to ₹ 86,998, depending on the variant. Bajaj Dominar 250The Bajaj Dominar 250, a smaller sibling of the popular Dominar 400, features the same bold design but with a smaller engine and fewer premium components. Flipkart is selling this model for ₹ 1,83,894, a slight reduction from its standard price of ₹ 1,85,894. Hero Karizma XMRHero MotoCorp recently reintroduced the Karizma name with the all-new Karizma XMR. Currently, the flagship model in Hero’s lineup, this bike is priced at ₹ 1,78,900 on Flipkart, down from its ex-showroom price of ₹ 1,80,900.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC The Splendor+ XTEC, known for its fuel efficiency and low maintenance, especially in rural India, is listed on Flipkart for ₹ 80,161, offering a notable discount from the ex-showroom price of ₹ 92,515.

Hero Xtreme 125R This latest offering from Hero MotoCorp, the Xtreme 125R, boasts a modern design unlike most commuter bikes. The IBS version is available for ₹ 93,000, while the ABS variant is listed at ₹ 97,500.

Bajaj Chetak 3202 (Electric) Bajaj has revived its iconic Chetak as an electric scooter. The 3202 variant, which has a top speed of 63 km/h and a range of 137 km, is currently priced at ₹ 1,12,518 on Flipkart. It also comes with a 3-year or 50,000 km warranty.

Yezdi Adventure This adventure touring bike from Yezdi is listed on Flipkart for ₹ 2,07,400, slightly lower than its dealership price of ₹ 2.10 lakh.

Bajaj Dominar 400Designed for touring, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is being offered at ₹ 2.30 lakh on Flipkart, a small markdown from its usual price of ₹ 2.32 lakh. This powerful motorcycle is equipped with a 373.3cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 bhp.