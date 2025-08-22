Flood-damaged car? Here are 10 useful tips every vehicle owner should know

  • Flood-damaged cars need careful handling, avoid starting the engine, ventilate interiors, replace fluids, check electricals, and contact insurance promptly to minimise risks and high repair costs.

Flooding due to heavy rains in the country may severely affect your vehicle.
With monsoon rains lashing across several parts of the country, flooded roads have once again left numerous vehicles stranded. For car owners, water damage does not just leave behind soggy carpets or muddy seats, but also can compromise safety systems, destroy the engine and even render the vehicle unusable. While floods come without warning, knowing how to act in the aftermath can help you save time, money, and possibly your car itself.

Here are 10 practical tips to follow if your vehicle has been submerged in floodwater:

Collect evidence and report damage

Before attempting any repairs, inform your insurance company. Early reporting, along with photographic evidence of the damage, strengthens your claim and ensures you don’t miss out on coverage.

Don't start the engine

The golden rule: never try to restart a flooded car. Water inside the engine cylinders can cause a ‘hydrolock,’ leading to irreparable damage. Wait for professional inspection.

Assess water levels

Check the waterline left behind by the water levels. If water has reached above the dashboard, insurers often treat the car as a total loss. If it only touched the floorboards, the damage may be manageable.

Ventilate the cabin

Open the doors and windows once the car is out of standing water. This prevents mould growth and reduces dampness inside. Placing towels on the floor and sun-drying mouldy removable seats can help.

Disconnect the battery for safety

Floodwater and electricity are a dangerous mix. Disconnecting the battery prevents electrical shocks and reduces the risk of short circuits while you assess or clean the car.

Inspect under the hood

Look for signs of water in critical areas. Check the oil dipstick, air filter, and transmission fluid. Milky or frothy oil indicates contamination and must be replaced immediately.

Replace fluids and filters

Engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, and coolant may all need replacement if water has seeped in. The air filter should also be swapped to prevent debris from entering the engine.

Examine electrical and safety systems

Modern vehicles rely heavily on electronics, from airbags and ABS to infotainment. Floodwater can corrode wiring and damage sensors. Avoid switching on electronics until a mechanic has tested them or if you know for sure that water hasn't entered these components.

Check tyres and brakes

Flood debris can damage tyres and affect pressure levels. Similarly, waterlogged brake pads and discs can reduce efficiency. Clean thoroughly and test brakes before regular use.

Consider declaring total loss

If the car has sustained severe flooding, recurring problems may surface months later, ranging from rust to electrical failures. In such cases, declaring the vehicle a total loss through insurance may save long-term costs.

