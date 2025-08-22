Flood-damaged car? Here are 10 useful tips every vehicle owner should know

With monsoon rains lashing across several parts of the country, flooded roads have once again left numerous vehicles stranded. For car owners, water damage does not just leave behind soggy carpets or muddy seats, but also can compromise safety systems, destroy the engine and even render the vehicle unusable. While floods come without warning, knowing how to act in the aftermath can help you save time, money, and possibly your car itself. Here are 10 practical tips to follow if your vehicle has been submerged in floodwater:

Collect evidence and report damage Before attempting any repairs, inform your insurance company. Early reporting, along with photographic evidence of the damage, strengthens your claim and ensures you don’t miss out on coverage.

Don't start the engine The golden rule: never try to restart a flooded car. Water inside the engine cylinders can cause a ‘hydrolock,’ leading to irreparable damage. Wait for professional inspection.

Assess water levels Check the waterline left behind by the water levels. If water has reached above the dashboard, insurers often treat the car as a total loss. If it only touched the floorboards, the damage may be manageable.

Ventilate the cabin Open the doors and windows once the car is out of standing water. This prevents mould growth and reduces dampness inside. Placing towels on the floor and sun-drying mouldy removable seats can help.

Disconnect the battery for safety Floodwater and electricity are a dangerous mix. Disconnecting the battery prevents electrical shocks and reduces the risk of short circuits while you assess or clean the car.

Inspect under the hood Look for signs of water in critical areas. Check the oil dipstick, air filter, and transmission fluid. Milky or frothy oil indicates contamination and must be replaced immediately.

Replace fluids and filters Engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, and coolant may all need replacement if water has seeped in. The air filter should also be swapped to prevent debris from entering the engine.

Examine electrical and safety systems Modern vehicles rely heavily on electronics, from airbags and ABS to infotainment. Floodwater can corrode wiring and damage sensors. Avoid switching on electronics until a mechanic has tested them or if you know for sure that water hasn't entered these components.

Check tyres and brakes Flood debris can damage tyres and affect pressure levels. Similarly, waterlogged brake pads and discs can reduce efficiency. Clean thoroughly and test brakes before regular use.