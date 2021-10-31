Flurry of  foreign EVs prepares to  add  spark  to Indian  market

The ministry of road transport and highways in a gazette notification had said: “Provided further that in respect of vehicle manufacturer, importing into India unused units of CBU or CKD of right-hand steering control vehicles, directly or through authorised representatives, up to 2,500 units of Ml or L category of vehicles, as the case may be, and up to 500 units of other categories of vehicles annually, compliant with international standards, namely EEC or ECE or Japanese, the compliance of such vehicles shall be deemed to be established for sale and registration under rule 47, by a certificate of compliance for the relevant standard issued by an authorized agency or accredited certifying agency."