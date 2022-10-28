Flying car is not a dream anymore, this prototype completes maiden flight!

Flying cars are closer to reality than previously thought but most eVTOLs or electric vertical take-off and landing machines hardly resemble an actual four-wheeled car. Unless of course you are gazing at the flying car from XPeng AeroHT which has now completed its maiden test flight as well.
Xpeng is a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company based out of Guangzhou and is a strong player in the local passenger vehicle market. But while some of its models are quite popular on Chinese roads, the skies are where the company has set sights on. A prototype of a flying car built by AeroHT, an affiliate of XPeng, has been tested for its flight capabilities and for safety standards that it may eventually need to pass.
While XPeng has previously shared animated footage of their flying car in action, a new video presentation shows the actual prototype in air. This shows the vehicle driving out to tarmac, making use of its propellers and taking to the air in a vertical liftoff. It climbs to an impressive height before being brought back down to ground level. This can be seen from the 1.11.35 time mark on the following video.
The Xpeng test aerial vehicle may have space for up to four passengers and while it still may be a prototype, it could signal a new dawn in the age of aerial personal transport option.
To recall, Dubai recently witnessed this futuristic technology with a Chinese manufacturer made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates.
According to Khaleej Times, Chinese technology and electric vehicle manufacturer - Xpeng, tested the world's first flying electric taxi.
After taking off from Skydive Dubai, the X2 flying car completed its test flight, ushering in a brand-new thrilling era of short-haul trips and intelligent mobility solutions.
After taking off from Skydive Dubai, the X2 flying car completed its test flight, ushering in a brand-new thrilling era of short-haul trips and intelligent mobility solutions.
Khaleej Times reports that the autonomous two-seater flying car has a maximum takeoff weight of 760 kg, a 560 kg empty weight, and a 130 km/h top flight speed. It has a 35-minute flight time and is made of premium carbon fibre and is fitted with an airframe parachute.
