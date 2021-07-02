Flying cars have always captured our imagination as a society, be it popular cartoons from the 90s (read Jetsons) or any Sci-Fi movie looking to the future. Prototypes and test runs have been in order since the past few years but none have been able to complete a long-distance flight. AirCar has become the first flying car to accomplish this feat.

AirCar is a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle that is aiming to become a production-ready vehicle. The vehicle fulfilled a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava on 28 June.

The AirCar is patented by the brand Klein Vision. It completed its 142nd successful landing in Bratislava on 28 June.

Right after the car lands on the tarmac, it can transform into a machine that could be described as a large sports car. The company claims the transition from a plane to a car happens in under three minutes. The car was driven by its inventor, Professor Stefan Klein and co-founder, Anton Zajac to downtown Bratislava, cutting the typical travel time by a factor of two.

AirCar Prototype 2, the pre-production model, will be equipped with a 300HP engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification

The AirCar Prototype 1 is equipped with a 160HP BMW engine with a fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute. The company claims that the AirCar has completed over 40 hours of test flights under the supervision of the local Civil Aviation Authority, including steep 45 degree turns and stability and manoeuvrability testing. AirCar Prototype 1 has flown at 8200 ft and reached a maximum cruising speed of 190km/h (103kt).

AirCar Prototype 2, the pre-production model, will be equipped with a 300HP engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit. With its variable pitch propeller, Prototype 2 is expected to have a cruise speed of 300km/h (162kt) and a range of 1000km.

Dashboard of the AirCar

“Professor Stefan Klein is the world leader in the development of user-friendly Flying Cars." said Dr. Branko Sarh, Boeing Co. Senior Technical Fellow. “The automated transition from road vehicle into an air vehicle and vice versa, deploying/retracting wings and tail is not only the result of pioneering enthusiasm, innovative spirit and courage; it is an outcome of excellent engineering and professional knowledge," he added.

The vehicle fulfilled a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava on 28 June

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual." said Professor Klein after exiting the AirCar cockpit in Bratislava. “AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200ft at a speed of 100kt, it has turned science fiction into a reality." Added Anton Zajac, the co-founder of Klein Vision.

