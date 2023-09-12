For Auto Workers, It Isn’t Just About Pay

The UAW is pressing for a better work-life balance during contract talks.

Discussions of work-life balance have permeated many corporate workplaces over the past few years.

Now, they are hitting the auto-factory floor.

The United Auto Workers union, which is threatening to strike Friday if it can't reach new labor deals with the Detroit automakers, is pressing for a number of items that are less about pay and more about improving the quality of life for assembly-line workers.

Among them are a shorter, 32-hour workweek and more paid time off. Workers are also seeking more predictability, following a pandemic where parts shortages and frequent production disruptions scrambled work schedules.

The three car companies—General Motors, Ford Motor and Jeep-maker Stellantis—are meanwhile looking for greater workplace flexibility in other ways, including increased use of temporary workers and the ability to shift employees from plant to plant based on demand. Auto executives also want to find a better way to deal with what they describe as high rates of absenteeism in recent years.

The UAW and automakers are racing to reach a deal before the current four-year labor agreements expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The union contracts cover about 146,000 hourly workers at U.S. factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis, the parent company of Ram, Chrysler and other U.S.-sold brands.

As of early this week, the public gulf between the two sides remains significant, particularly on pay.

UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly emphasized this round of talks isn’t only about the money, but also about securing a better life for the working class, a mission he views as a return to the union’s earlier days.

"Somewhere along the line, we've lost that vision," Fain said. "I felt it was important that we start that dialogue…we start talking about work-life balance."

While such issues have always been a part of bargaining, they are coming into greater focus now, especially with many union workers having worked through much of the pandemic. Some have also been putting in extended overtime, in part to help the car companies recoup lost production.

The shift to electric vehicles is also creating new workforce dynamics, and the broader labor shortage in the U.S. has put the auto industry in competition with other sectors for employees.

"We're tired," said Marlene Robertson, who works at a Stellantis factory in Michigan. She said for extended periods this past year, she was working 10-hour days, six days a week in both straight time and mandatory overtime hours.

“We don’t have time to spend with our families."

A Stellantis spokeswoman said workers at this particular plant were required to log overtime for various reasons, including a new-model launch, and mandatory overtime rules are outlined in the union’s current contract.

For many white-collar employees, these types of discussions have been percolating for some time as employers seek to add more perks and ease the drudgery of jobs in a persistently tight labor market. Some companies have already moved to add more paid time off and sick leave, as well as build in more flexibility in return-to-office plans and when workers need to clock in and out.

Other unions have also had success in securing gains in these areas.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which wrapped up talks with the United Parcel Service this summer—got workers more paid holidays and an end to mandatory overtime on members’ days off.

The union representing American Airlines pilots won workers higher vacation pay, and farm-equipment maker Deere workers secured more paid time off in 2021 when workers ratified a new contract after a month-long UAW strike.

"Unions are more in a position of power," said Peter Berg, a labor professor at Michigan State University. "Workers feel 'we made sacrifices and companies made money in the pandemic. And so now, it's our turn.'"

Fain, elected this spring to head the 88-year-old union, has publicly promoted the idea of a shorter, 32-hour workweek at 40 hours of pay. He has argued that members have been working long hours for the companies, often to the detriment of their physical and mental health, and deserve more paid time-off.

The UAW is also looking to create what it describes as a "working family protection program" that would continue to pay laid-off employees for community-service projects or other tasks. It would be similar to the so-called jobs bank, a program created in the 1980s and eliminated during the financial crisis.

Both GM and Stellantis said they want to work with the union to improve employee attendance and explore new scheduling models that better meet today’s workforce needs. Ford said it aims to build on its record of creative solutions.

With automakers spending billions of dollars to convert their lineups to EVs, they are also looking for more agile rules around how they dispatch workers, particularly as they dial back production of gas-engine vehicles.

In addition, they are seeking to loosen up restrictions in the current union contracts on the use of temporary employees, which are often used to backfill for full-time workers on leave and boost output when demand is high.

Attendance has also become a problem that executives want to rectify during bargaining.

Stellantis executives have been particularly outspoken on this point, saying absenteeism at U.S. factories is higher than in other parts of the world. The absences have taken a toll on productivity, with the automaker losing $217 million in revenue from 2021 through 2022 due to workers showing up late or not at all, according to an internal document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Fain argues that part of the reason workers are bailing is because they are overworked and underpaid.

The union has historically fought any increase of temporary staff, and Fain has made it a priority to not only restrict their use but also provide them with a faster path to full-time work.

While giving workers more flexibility has become common in an office-setting, it is harder to implement in a factory, where work schedules are intentionally rigid and employers need certain staffing levels to run production lines.

Berg said there are some adjustments manufacturers can adopt, such as allowing workers to trade shifts or training supervisors to be more amenable to schedule changes.

"They still have a tall order there," he added, referring to the UAW's demands. "But certainly there's been new wind in the sails."

Write to Nora Eckert at nora.eckert@wsj.com