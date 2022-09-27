For 2,600, this company claims to offer a safe EV charging socket for home

Bolt Lite is compatible with two-, three- and four-wheel EVs, requires no additional infrastructure, and can be installed in under 30 minutes with little to no maintenance
NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of multiple incidents of fires due to electric short circuits resulting from an electric vehicle (EV) charging at home, customers have been rightfully wary of home charging solutions for their electric two-wheelers.
BOLT, a domestic EV charging network provider, on Tuesday said that its newest product, Bolt Lite, can remedy this by providing a smart and universal EV charging socket for home.
Priced at ₹2,599, the socket is compatible with chargers of all segments of EVs and requires only 30 minutes to set up at home.
“Bolt Lite has been designed to address issues arising from ineffective home charging and provides EV consumers with a safe and affordable solution to charge their EVs. The socket is compatible with two-, three- and four-wheel EVs and requires no additional infrastructure and can be installed in under 30 minutes with little to no maintenance," the company said in a press release.
“Bolt LITE is IoT-enabled and helps connect EV users across the country. It comes with an energy calculator to monitor the power consumption and gives the user access to a lifetime of passive income. Owners can choose to switch the device status between ‘Public’ and ‘Private’, where ‘Public’ charging sockets are open to the public and are available for booking on the BOLT app. The charging sockets marked as ‘Private’ are exclusively for the use of device owners," it said.
Bolt cited reports to highlight that more than 80% of EV owners charge their vehicles at home due to the convenience and low cost of residential charging.
“Most EVs come with an on-board charger which allows users to directly plug their vehicles into a standard 15A charging socket. However, apart from being slow and least energy efficient, these sockets do not offer any direct safety or monitoring features and are not recommended for long term EV charging. Unsafe charging at home using a standard 15A socket can result in sudden power surges which can damage the EV battery. News reports of EV batteries bursting into fire and creating blazes in India have been mostly due to the owner not knowing how to charge a battery safely. Additionally, EV users also face challenges with power theft, access control and unidentified energy consumption in shared parking spaces," the company said.