For 2,600, this company claims to offer a safe EV charging socket for home

“Most EVs come with an on-board charger which allows users to directly plug their vehicles into a standard 15A charging socket. However, apart from being slow and least energy efficient, these sockets do not offer any direct safety or monitoring features and are not recommended for long term EV charging. Unsafe charging at home using a standard 15A socket can result in sudden power surges which can damage the EV battery. News reports of EV batteries bursting into fire and creating blazes in India have been mostly due to the owner not knowing how to charge a battery safely. Additionally, EV users also face challenges with power theft, access control and unidentified energy consumption in shared parking spaces," the company said.