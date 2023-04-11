Force Citiline with 9 front-facing seats debuts in India. Things to know1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM IST
- The all-new Force Citiline is a revamped version of Force Cruiser. It is equipped with 9 front-facing seats, ‘adding a touch of class and comfort to every aspect of your journey,’ the company claims.
Force Motors has expanded its product range in India with the launch of Force Citiline. It is a multi utility vehicle (MUV) that comes with seating capacity of 9+1 person. The company claims that Citiline MUV offers best-in-segment legroom, headroom, elbowroom, and shoulder room for everyone.
