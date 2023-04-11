Home / Auto News / Force Citiline with 9 front-facing seats debuts in India. Things to know
Force Motors has expanded its product range in India with the launch of Force Citiline. It is a multi utility vehicle (MUV) that comes with seating capacity of 9+1 person. The company claims that Citiline MUV offers best-in-segment legroom, headroom, elbowroom, and shoulder room for everyone.

The all-new Force Citiline is a revamped version of Force Cruiser. It is equipped with 9 front-facing seats, ‘adding a touch of class and comfort to every aspect of your journey,’ the company claims. 

On the front, the MUV has a composite headlamp with a new fascia featuring a new radiator grille. There is a redesigned bumper on the rear with stylish blinkers on each side. Force Citiline has a wide windscreen. 

It has an all body-coloured panel except for the black-finished ORVMs and the door handles.

Inside, the Force Citiline MUV features a dashboard and a centre console. It is equipped with a dual AC system for optimum cooling inside. The layout includes 2+3+2+3 front facing seats with 60:40 split in the second row.

The MUV is powered by Mercedes Benz sourced FM 2.6 CR turbocharged engine with a maximum output of 67Kw at 3200 rpm and 250Nm peak torque at 2400 rpm. The vehicle comes with a manual gearbox.

