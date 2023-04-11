Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Force Citiline with 9 front-facing seats debuts in India. Things to know

Force Citiline with 9 front-facing seats debuts in India. Things to know

1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Force Citiline is a revamped model of Force Cruiser.

  • The all-new Force Citiline is a revamped version of Force Cruiser. It is equipped with 9 front-facing seats, ‘adding a touch of class and comfort to every aspect of your journey,’ the company claims.

Force Motors has expanded its product range in India with the launch of Force Citiline. It is a multi utility vehicle (MUV) that comes with seating capacity of 9+1 person. The company claims that Citiline MUV offers best-in-segment legroom, headroom, elbowroom, and shoulder room for everyone.

The all-new Force Citiline is a revamped version of Force Cruiser. It is equipped with 9 front-facing seats, ‘adding a touch of class and comfort to every aspect of your journey,’ the company claims. 

On the front, the MUV has a composite headlamp with a new fascia featuring a new radiator grille. There is a redesigned bumper on the rear with stylish blinkers on each side. Force Citiline has a wide windscreen. 

It has an all body-coloured panel except for the black-finished ORVMs and the door handles.

Inside, the Force Citiline MUV features a dashboard and a centre console. It is equipped with a dual AC system for optimum cooling inside. The layout includes 2+3+2+3 front facing seats with 60:40 split in the second row.

The MUV is powered by Mercedes Benz sourced FM 2.6 CR turbocharged engine with a maximum output of 67Kw at 3200 rpm and 250Nm peak torque at 2400 rpm. The vehicle comes with a manual gearbox.

