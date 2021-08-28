Force Motors recently revealed the first teaser for its SUV Force Gurkha . The launch date hasn't been announced but it is expected to launch as early as September. The company had earlier promised a Q3 launch for the Force Gurkha.

The new Mahindra Thar was launched last year in October. Since then, the SUV has almost gone uncontested in its segment. So much so that the car has reported up to 1 year of waiting period.

Force Motors is expected to finally provide the much need competition with the new Gurkha. The Gurkha was first showcased last year at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Considering that the concept car looked very close to the production model, we have an estimate of what to expect from the Mahindra Thar rival Force Gurkha.

Compared to the Mahindra Thar, the Force Gurkha is expected to get a different seating configuration. The SUV showcased during the Auto Expo was a six seater variant with three rows. The last row seats faced each other and completely ate into the car's boot space. The Thar is a four-seater vehicle.

The Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that will be BS6 compliant and is expected to put out 115hp power and 350Nm of peak torque. The Mahindra Thar on the other hand comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces a peak torque of 300Nm and 130hp of power.

In terms of designing, the new Force Gurkha will come with more old-school design compared to the Thar. However, the company will provide new elements to enhance the car's overall road presence. The front grille will be changed along with the inclusion of LED DRLs. The Force Gurkha will continue to sport its signature snorkel giving it a hardcore off-roader look.

The interiors are expected to be basic but highly functional. The car's dashboard will come with an infotainment screen. The dash will mostly use hard plastics to make it more resistant to dirt and water.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.