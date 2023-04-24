Force Gurkha production reportedly stopped, could soon be upgraded to BS6 Phase 2 norms2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 04:22 PM IST
- As per the dealer, the new Gurkha with a BS6 Phase 2-complaint engine could reach showrooms by end of May.
Force Motors has reportedly stopped the production of Force Gurkha SUV. According to a Delhi-based dealer (via Team BHP), the automaker may soon introduce the SUV’s updated model complying with Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.
