Force Motors has reportedly stopped the production of Force Gurkha SUV. According to a Delhi-based dealer (via Team BHP), the automaker may soon introduce the SUV’s updated model complying with Bharat Stage (BS) 6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms.

For those unaware, BS6 Phase 2 rules are equivalent to Euro-VI emission norms. The rules mandates four-wheeler passenger cars and commercial vehicles to add sophisticated equipment to meet the next level of emission standards. The new rules come into effect in the country on April 1.

As per the dealer, the new Gurkha with a BS6 Phase 2-complaint engine could reach showrooms by end of May. The dealer also claims that they have zero inventory and no cars for test drives either.

The upcoming model of Force Gurkha SUV is said to come with a significant performance boost. It may come with 18-inch wheels and may have a larger touchscreen infotainment system. As per the dealer, the model may come with a knob replacing the old-school lever to engage 4x4. Force Motors is reportedly working on a 5-door version of the Gurkha.

Earlier this month, the car manufacturer launched Force Citiline multi utility vehicle (MUV) with seating capacity of 9+1 person. The company claims that Citiline MUV offers best-in-segment legroom, headroom, elbowroom, and shoulder room for everyone.

The all-new Force Citiline is a revamped version of Force Cruiser. It is equipped with 9 front-facing seats, ‘adding a touch of class and comfort to every aspect of your journey,’ the company claims.

On the front, the MUV has a composite headlamp with a new fascia featuring a new radiator grille. There is a redesigned bumper on the rear with stylish blinkers on each side. Force Citiline has a wide windscreen.

It has an all body-coloured panel except for the black-finished ORVMs and the door handles.

Inside, the Force Citiline MUV features a dashboard and a centre console. It is equipped with a dual AC system for optimum cooling inside. The layout includes 2+3+2+3 front facing seats with 60:40 split in the second row.