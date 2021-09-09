Force Gurkha SUV interiors teased in a video ahead of launch. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Force Gurkha will soon enter the tough off-roader segment in competition with the Mahindra Thar which got a major upgrade last year. The Gurkha teasers have been trickling down more frequently which leads us to think that the launch of the SUV is near. The latest teaser showcases elements of the interior cabin of the car.

In a tweet, Force Motors shared a few elements of the interior elements which include the mat, gear lever and its surrounding area. The Gurkha will get moulded floor mats with arrow pattern which will ensure low NVH levels.

In the tweet, the company said, "It's just you and your adventure. And our moulded floor mats, that ensure low NVH in the cabin, make sure of that! With this, we've designed the interiors of the All-New Gurkha to be as breath-taking as the view outside."

In the tweet, the company said, “It’s just you and your adventure. And our moulded floor mats, that ensure low NVH in the cabin, make sure of that! With this, we’ve designed the interiors of the All-New Gurkha to be as breath-taking as the view outside."

In the video, we can also see the placement of the gear box, differential lock levers and the drive selector. The Gurkha 2021 will also get a new infotainment touchscreen. The cluster will also get a tachometer, speedometer and a small digital screen.

In another teaser, Force Gurkha's back seats were showcased. Similar to the concept car that was exhibited at the Auto Expo last year, the production-ready model will get captain seats for the second row.