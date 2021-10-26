Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Mahindra Thar rival Force Motors SUV Gurkha delivery begins. Check details

Mahindra Thar rival Force Motors SUV Gurkha delivery begins. Check details

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform, the new Gurkha comes with a BS-VI compliant 2.6 litre (91 HP) diesel engine

Force Motors has started delivering its SUV, Gurkha, at multiple locations across the country. The delivery started on Monday. Last month, the Pune-based automaker, launched the all new version of its much-awaited sports utility vehicle Gurkha with a price starting at 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform, the new Gurkha comes with a BS-VI compliant 2.6 litre (91 HP) diesel engine. The SUV competes with Mahindra Thar in its segment.

The 2021 Force Gurkha is the only vehicle that comes with factory-fitted air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels

The response to the all-new Gurkha has been very encouraging and dealers have already started receiving bookings from the customers, Force Motors said, adding the footprint will be expanded in a phased manner in the coming months. 

"We are delighted with the response to the all-new Gurkha across the country. Even before the vehicles arrived at the dealership, customers have booked the Gurkha seeing the positive feedback," said Ashutosh Khosla, President Sales and Marketing. 

"We already have enough bookings to cover the supplies for the next three months," he added.

