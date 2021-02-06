Ford Becomes an Unlikely Tech Darling

Ford Becomes an Unlikely Tech Darling3 min read . 02:34 PM IST
New Chief Executive Jim Farley wants to invest more aggressively in electric vehicles, but he still hasn’t fixed Ford’s combustion-engine business
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Chief Executive Jim Farley wants to invest more aggressively in electric vehicles, but he still hasn’t fixed Ford’s combustion-engine business
Ford is embracing digital technology, and talking about it loudly, in an effort to catch up with both Tesla and General Motors. The new approach is boosting the stock, but rising expectations don’t come for free.
The big news in Ford’s fourth-quarter results, reported after the bell Thursday, was a massive acceleration in technology investments. Just over four months into the job, Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley pledged $22 billion through 2025 to electric vehicles and the digital technology involved in connecting them to the internet, as well as $7 billion to autonomous driving. This was after the company on Monday inked a far-reaching partnership with Google also centered on “connected" vehicles and the reams of data they will produce.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.