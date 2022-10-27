Ford can’t afford other bets like driverless cars3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:20 PM IST
Investors' patience for ‘robotaxi’ ventures is wearing as thin as it is for other cash-draining Silicon Valley moonshots
Investors' patience for ‘robotaxi’ ventures is wearing as thin as it is for other cash-draining Silicon Valley moonshots
Ford’s decision to reverse out of the driverless-taxi business shows a laudable focus on delivering tangible products—but also the company’s financial weakness relative to crosstown rival General Motors.