Ford can’t afford other bets like driverless cars

Taking the driver out of cars is a financial race as much as a technological one: Competitors need to be happy to pour cash into a science project in the hope that it might one day work well enough to both persuade regulators that it is safe and be scaled up profitably. The bet has become less appealing as interest rates and recession fears have risen. While Ford and Volkswagen have given up, General Motors and Alphabet are sticking with their respective Cruise and Waymo businesses.

