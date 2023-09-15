Ford CEO says company ‘can go bankrupt if…’ responding to workers strike for better pay1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Auto workers at General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis Jeep threaten to strike over better benefits.
The workers at the few assembly plants of General Motors, Ford and Stellantis Jeep have threatened to go on strike demanding better benefits. The units were the workers have been agitating includes General Motors assembly plant in Missouri, a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.