Ford Could Get 50% More Profit Without EVs
SummaryDelaying investments in the technology will boost earnings but also prolong a messy transition.
Pickup trucks and big sport-utility vehicles are too heavy to turn into efficient electric vehicles. Ford’s results showed Tuesday that this is both a blessing and a curse for the companies that make the monsters of the road.
