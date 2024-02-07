Ford Could Get 50% More Profit Without EVs

The stock was up 6% in premarket trading Wednesday. Investors had been worried about falling vehicle prices as pandemic shortages ease, higher labor costs following last year’s United Auto Workers union strike and, above all, the continuing challenge of making EVs profitable. Yet Ford noted tailwinds that would tip the scale toward growth: resilient U.S. sales, the absence of last year’s strike costs, the impact of last year’s cost-cutting program and a full year of profit from the new Super Duty F-Series truck.