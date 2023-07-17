Ford cuts prices for F-150 Lightning EVs by thousands of dollars

Ford cuts prices for F-150 Lightning EVs by thousands of dollars2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:31 PM IST
The updated price for the Pro model, its lowest priced electric pickup, will be $49,995, down from $59,974. The Lariat 510A's MSRP will decline to $69,995 from $76,974
Ford Motor Co. on Monday announced the reduction in price of F-150 Lightning electric pickup by thousands of dollars due to increased plant capacity and falling costs for battery raw materials.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×