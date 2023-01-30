Ford cuts prices of EV Mustang Mach-E3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:18 PM IST
- The move comes after Tesla slashed prices on a number of its models in the U.S.
Ford Motor Co. said it is boosting production and cutting prices of its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover up to 8.8% on some versions. The move comes weeks after Tesla Inc. slashed prices on a number of its models.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×