Ford cuts prices of EV Mustang Mach-E

Tesla’s price cuts sent waves through the market for electric vehicles, prompting customers to rethink purchasing decisions and putting pressure on competitors such as Ford. On Wall Street, some analysts suggested the price cuts were made in response to softening demand for Tesla’s EVs. Others viewed the move as Tesla squeezing competitors by sacrificing some of its strong operating-profit margins—which are larger than most car companies—while also lowering prices enough to qualify many models for a $7,500 federal tax credit.