Ford cutting F-150 pickup production due to chip shortage
Both of Ford’s F-150 factories will cancel some shifts next week
Ford Motor Co. is curbing production of its F-150 pickup truck—the company’s biggest moneymaker—due to a shortage of semiconductors, as the global supply constraints for computer chips permeates deeper into the car business.
Ford said Thursday it will cut F-150 production at a Detroit-area factory next week to just one eight-hour shift, from three shifts. Its other F-150 plant, in Kansas City, Mo., will run two of its three shifts next week, with both factories returning to their normal round-the-clock schedules on Feb. 15.
