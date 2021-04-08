Ford cutting more US production because of chips shortage

Ford cutting more US production because of chips shortage1 min read . 11:07 PM IST
Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant
WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will halt additional U.S. auto production next week as the global industry faces a shortage of critical semiconductor chips.
WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will halt additional U.S. auto production next week as the global industry faces a shortage of critical semiconductor chips.
Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant. It will also operate its Ohio Assembly Plant on a reduced schedule.
Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant. It will also operate its Ohio Assembly Plant on a reduced schedule.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it will operate more plants this summer during traditional shutdown weeks to boost auto production. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.