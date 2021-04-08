Subscribe
Ford cutting more US production because of chips shortage

Ford cutting more US production because of chips shortage

FILE PHOTO: The sign at a Ford dealer is pictured in Lakewood, Colorado September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo
1 min read . 11:07 PM IST Reuters

Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will halt additional U.S. auto production next week as the global industry faces a shortage of critical semiconductor chips.

Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant. It will also operate its Ohio Assembly Plant on a reduced schedule.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it will operate more plants this summer during traditional shutdown weeks to boost auto production. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

