Ford EcoSport introduced India to one of its most favourite car segments, the Sub-4m Compact SUV. This segment was taken by storm by the offerings which included the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, XUV300, Hyundai Venue and later the likes of Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and others. Ford EcoSport SUV was also expected to get its third major upgrade this year as the compact SUV was spotted testing numerous times.

Ford India has decided to axe all production in India. The end of production will also affect the Ford Figo line-up as well the Aspire series. Sale of models including Figo, EcoSport and Endeavour will cease once existing inventory at dealers is sold. Ford has decided to continue to import luxury cars like Mustang.

The company will gradually wind down the operating at their assembly plant in Gujarat by the fourth quarter. The facilities in Chennai will also be shut by second quarter next year. Around 4000 employees of the company are expected to be affected by this decision.

In a Bloomberg report Anurag Mehrotra, managing director of Ford India said, “The decision was reinforced by years of accumulated losses, persistent industry overcapacity and lack of expected growth in India’s car market. We have not been able to find a sustainable path forward to long-term profitability that includes in-country vehicle manufacturing."

The company has built up $2 billion in losses during the past decade and wrote down the value of its business by about $800 million in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.