Ford Endeavour SUV spotted on Indian roads fuels speculation of a comeback: Details
Speculations arise as Ford Motor hints at a possible return to the Indian market with the Endeavour SUV, seen in recent spy shots near Chennai. The sighting of the entry-level Trend variant of the Everest SUV fuels rumors of Ford's reentry into India's SUV market.
In a surprising turn of events, the iconic American automaker Ford Motor could be gearing up for a triumphant return to the Indian automotive market. As per HT Auto, recent sightings of the Ford Endeavour SUV, also known as the Everest SUV, on Indian roads have sparked widespread speculation about the brand's comeback, signaling a potential revival after the company's exit in 2022.