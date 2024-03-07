In a surprising turn of events, the iconic American automaker Ford Motor could be gearing up for a triumphant return to the Indian automotive market. As per HT Auto, recent sightings of the Ford Endeavour SUV, also known as the Everest SUV, on Indian roads have sparked widespread speculation about the brand's comeback, signaling a potential revival after the company's exit in 2022.

The spy shots captured the Ford Endeavour, transported on a flatbed truck near Chennai, raising anticipation among enthusiasts and industry experts alike, added the publication. This development comes in the wake of Ford's recent patent filing for the new generation Endeavour SUV in India earlier this year, further fueling the rumors of a relaunch.

Moreover, the variant spotted in the images is identified as the entry-level Trend variant, showcasing the global appeal of the Everest SUV. If Ford decides to reintroduce the Endeavour, it will enter the fiercely competitive SUV market in India, challenging the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

The Ford Everest SUV observed in India is available with a choice of two power-packed engines: a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel. The turbo engine boasts 168 bhp of power, while the bi-turbo variant delivers an impressive 208 bhp. Torque outputs stand at 405 Nm and 500 Nm, respectively. Transmission options include a 6-speed automatic for the turbo diesel and a 10-speed automatic for the bi-turbo, with both variants offering SelectShift. Ford enthusiasts can also opt for either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, enhancing the SUV's versatility.

Apart from the potential return of the Endeavour SUV, Ford Motor is rumored to be considering a foray into the electric vehicle segment in India. The speculations gained traction after Ford was included in the Centre's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in 2022, indicating a strategic move towards sustainable mobility.

It is noteworthy that Ford exited the Indian market on September 9, 2022, citing operating losses exceeding $2 billion over the past decade. Despite the departure, the company had expressed its commitment to continue offering its high-end models, including the iconic Mustang, through the completely built unit (CBU) route.

