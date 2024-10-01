Ford eyes electric vehicle production in Tamil Nadu to re-enter Indian market: Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa

Ford is evaluating the production of electric vehicles in Tamil Nadu, India, aiming to re-establish its presence in the local market after ceasing operations three years prior.

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Ford Motor Co. is exploring the possibility of producing electric vehicles (EVs) at its plant in Tamil Nadu, southern India, as part of its strategy to re-enter the Indian car market.
Ford Motor Co. is exploring the possibility of producing electric vehicles (EVs) at its plant in Tamil Nadu, southern India, as part of its strategy to re-enter the Indian car market. (REUTERS)

Ford Motor Co. is exploring the possibility of producing electric vehicles (EVs) at its plant in Tamil Nadu, southern India, as part of its strategy to re-enter the Indian car market. The automaker is in discussions with the Tamil Nadu state government, three years after announcing the closure of its local manufacturing operations, reported Bloomberg.

While the final decision on what models Ford will manufacture in India is still pending, Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa hinted in an interview with the wire agency that EV production is likely. Rajaa pointed out that recent investors in the state have focused on electric vehicle lines, noting that "the ecosystem is ripe" for such ventures. The talks between Ford and the state government are reportedly aligned with this trend.

Also Read | Ford Motor delays launch of new EV to let market further develop

Ford's renewed interest comes as India ramps up efforts to bolster its electric vehicle industry. In September, Ford sent a letter of intent to the Tamil Nadu government, outlining plans to use its Chennai facility for export-oriented manufacturing, adds the report. This move positions Ford among several domestic and international automakers, including Tata Motors and Vietnamese firm VinFast, that are investing heavily in Tamil Nadu’s burgeoning EV manufacturing sector.

India’s federal government has also taken steps to attract foreign investment in the electric vehicle space. Earlier this year, it reduced import duties for automakers willing to invest at least $500 million in the country. Tamil Nadu has emerged as a key player in India’s EV push, with its strategic location and growing industrial base appealing to global manufacturers.

Ford, which currently employs 12,000 workers in global operations across Tamil Nadu, expects to increase its workforce by around 3,000 over the next three years, according to a recent company statement. The potential expansion underscores Ford’s commitment to leveraging India’s growing automotive market, particularly in the rapidly expanding EV segment.

Also Read | Ford back in India? Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets officials in US

 

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsFord eyes electric vehicle production in Tamil Nadu to re-enter Indian market: Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.00-160.00
      Chennai
      77,251.00-160.00
      Delhi
      77,403.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.