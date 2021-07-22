Ford India has launched an automatic variant of the Figo hatchback. The new automatic variant will start at a price of ₹7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new automatic variant gets a new gearbox.

The new Ford Figo automatic will be available with Titanium and Titanium Plus options. The top Titanium Plus variant will be selling at a price of ₹8.20 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the company, the ARAI mileage provided by the car is 16 kmpl.

For the new variants, Ford India has opted for a six-speed torque converter.

The car continues to get a 1.2-litre engine that produces 96PS (71.2kW) of power.









