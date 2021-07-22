Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ford Figo automatic variant launched in India. Price, other details

Ford Figo automatic variant launched in India. Price, other details

Ford Figo automatic variant to get a new gearbox
2 min read . 02:27 PM IST

  • The new Ford Figo automatic will be available with Titanium and Titanium Plus options

Ford India has launched an automatic variant of the Figo hatchback. The new automatic variant will start at a price of 7.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new automatic variant gets a new gearbox.

The new Ford Figo automatic will be available with Titanium and Titanium Plus options. The top Titanium Plus variant will be selling at a price of 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the company, the ARAI mileage provided by the car is 16 kmpl.

For the new variants, Ford India has opted for a six-speed torque converter.

The car continues to get a 1.2-litre engine that produces 96PS (71.2kW) of power.

